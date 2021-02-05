US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence

The Treasury statement said that both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission were reviewing whether trading practices were consistent with “investor protection and fair and efficient markets.”

The meeting Thursday included officials from Treasury, the SEC and CFTC and officials from the Federal Reserve Board and the Fed's New York regional bank, which serves as a link for the Fed to Wall Street.

In comments earlier Thursday, Yellen said in an ABC television interview that she had convened the meeting because it was important "to make sure that our financial markets are functioning properly and efficiently and that investors are protected."