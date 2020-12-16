US reaches pact to send asylum-seekers to El Salvador

Chad Wolf, on what will likely one of his last trips as acting secretary, said on a visit to El Salvador this week that the latest agreement is “a critical step in the establishment of a truly regional approach to migration.”

Critics say conditions in the Central American countries are woefully inadequate for asylum-seekers. The U.S. State Department says organized criminal groups in El Salvador commit murder, extortion, kidnapping and human trafficking against “members of vulnerable populations” and other groups.

The Trump administration eagerly pursued “Asylum Cooperative Agreements” to deny asylum-seekers a chance to seek protection in the United States and instead send them elsewhere.

Biden pledged on his campaign website to end Trump's “detrimental” asylum policies but did not specifically mention the asylum agreements with Central American governments. Representatives of his transition team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.