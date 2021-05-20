U.S. rapper Flo Rida to rap in San Marino's Eurovision song

“It’s such a good feeling to be back in Europe after so long,” the rapper said in comments released by the popular contest's organizers. “I’m very grateful to be able to perform once again, and on the biggest stage in the world.”

Tiny San Marino, a city state surrounded by Italy, is one of 17 national acts performing at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam Thursday night seeking one of the 10 final berths up for grabs at the musical spectacle that is returning after missing 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.