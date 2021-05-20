U.S. rapper Flo Rida helps San Marino reach Eurovision final

Band members were shown on giant screens in the arena cheering from quarantine in a Rotterdam hotel room as presenters announced they had progressed.

“It just feels weird. I don’t know, really. It’s still kind of processing," singer Dadi Freyr said. "Maybe I’ll know later how we’re feeling about it. And we’re not going to be on stage on Saturday, which is annoying because we put out a lot of work into this and we’ve been ready for a long time”

Also voted through to the final by viewers and national panels of experts were acts from Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Portugal, Switzerland, Greece and Finland.

Greece's singer 18-year-old Stefania was a local favorite in host nation the Netherlands. She was born to Greek parents in the Dutch city of Utrecht and said she was proud to sing for Greece.

“The one thing that’s also really important for me is to make all the Greek people happy because I represent Greece, the country, and I just really want to make them happy and make them proud,” the 18-year-old said.

While most performers Thursday stuck to the tried and tested Eurovision formula of bombastic beats or ballads and plenty of glitter, Finland's act was rock band Blind Channel whose members were dressed all in black, with not a sequin in sight.

Finnish rock has won Eurovision hearts before. The hard rock band Lordi won the contest in 2006.

Saturday night's final will be the first since 2019 after last year's musical spectacle was canceled because of the global pandemic. The final features 20 nations from the two semifinals along with the so-called big five nations of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, plus host nation the Netherlands.

Up to 3,500 fans, who have to show a negative COVID-19 test, are allowed to attend each dress rehearsal, semifinal and final, making the contest one of the biggest live events in Europe since the pandemic upended public life.

The fans are allowed in as part of a Dutch government-sanctioned test event to evaluate how large-scale events can be safely staged as the country gradually emerges from lockdown.

The 2019 winner, Duncan Laurence, had been slated to play live on Saturday but he has tested positive for COVID-19 and and will not perform, organizers announced.

____

Associated Press writer reported this story in Rotterdam and AP writer Mike Corder reported from The Hague.

Rapper Flo Rida performs during San Marino's entry at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021. American rapper Flo Rida injected extra star power to the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday night, when he joined San Marino singer Senhit's performance. "It's such a good feeling to be back in Europe after so long," the rapper said in comments released by the popular contest's organizers. "I'm very grateful to be able to perform once again, and on the biggest stage in the world." (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Dadi og Gagnamagnid from Iceland perform via video link at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021. A member of Dadi og Gagnamagnid tested positive for COVID-19 and the band made the decision to withdraw from performing in this year's live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Dadi og Gagnamagnid from Iceland perform via video link at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021. A member of Dadi og Gagnamagnid tested positive for COVID-19 and the band made the decision to withdraw from performing in this year's live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Stefania from Greece performs at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Samanta Tina from Latvia performs at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Blind Channel from Finland perform at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

VICTORIA from Bulgaria performs at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Blind Channel from Finland perform at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

The Black Mamba from Portugal perform at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

The Black Mamba from Portugal perform at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Anxhela Peristeri from Albania performs at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Natalia Gordienko from Moldova performs at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Natalia Gordienko from Moldova performs at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Natalia Gordienko from Moldova performs at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Stefania, centre, from Greece performs at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong