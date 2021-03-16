US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

Tuesday's report, however, says China ultimately did not interfere on either side and “considered but did not deploy" influence operations aimed at affecting the outcome. U.S. officials say they determined that Beijing valued a stable relationship with the U.S. and did not consider either election outcome as advantageous enough for it to risk getting caught with interference.

The primary threats instead came from Russia and Iran, albeit with different intentions and through different means, according to intelligence officials.

In the case of Russia, the report says, Russia sought to undermine Biden’s candidacy because it viewed his presidency as disadvantageous to the Kremlin, though it likely took some steps to prepare for a Democratic administration as the election neared.

The report also says Putin authorized influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden, boosting Trump, undermining confidence in the election and exacerbating social divisions in the U.S.

Central to that effort was the reliance on proxies linked to Russian intelligence “to launder influence narratives" by using media organizations and people close to Trump to push “false” and "misleading" smear campaigns against Biden.

Intelligence officials did not single out any Trump ally in that effort, but longtime associate Rudy Giuliani met repeatedly with Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, who released heavily edited recordings of Biden speaking while vice president with Ukraine's then-president in an effort to link him to unsubstantiated corruption. U.S. officials have said they regard Derkach as an active Russian agent, and Tuesday's report said Putin is believed to have “purview” over his activities.

Notably, though, Russia was not as aggressive as in past election cycles in trying to hack election infrastructure, and the report says that Russian cyber operations that targeted state and local government networks last year were probably not focused on the election and were instead part of a broader effort to target U.S. and global entities.

Iran, meanwhile, carried out its own influence campaign aimed at harming Trump's re-election bid, an effort U.S. officials say was approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

One “highly targeted operation" — the subject of an October news conference by then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray — involved a flurry of emails to Democratic voters in battleground states that falsely purported to be from the far-right group Proud Boys and threatened the recipients if they didn't vote for Trump.

Iran's efforts, which officials say were more aggressive than in past elections and continued even after the contest was over, were focused on sowing discord in the U.S., likely because Tehran believed that would hurt Trump's re-election chances.

Though Iran sought to exploit the vulnerabilities of state election websites, and did “compromise US entities associated with election infrastructure as a part of a broad targeting effort across multiple sectors worldwide,” it did not attempt to manipulate votes or affect election infrastructure.

The 15-page document is a declassified version of a broader election interference report that was provided to Trump on Jan. 7, one day after a riot at the U.S. Capitol that occurred while Congress had gathered to certify the election results.

A separate document released Tuesday from the departments of Justice and Homeland Security reached a similar conclusion about the integrity of the election.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP