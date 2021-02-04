US productivity in Q4 falls by largest amount in 39 years

Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said she expected productivity growth to rebound in coming months as the economy gets a boost from the rollout of vaccines and another sizeable fiscal stimulus package which President Joe Biden is lobbying to get Congress to approve.

She said it was less clear how the COVID-19 recession will change productivity over the long term.

“The rapid digital adoption driven by the covid crisis could provide a boost to productivity growth in the long run,” she said. But she said other factors such as lower mobility of the labor force might act to depress productivity gains.

For all of 2020, productivity rose 2.6%, an improvement from a 1.7% gain in 2019 and an even lower 1.4% increase in 2018.

Productivity is a key factor in boosting living standards because more efficiency allows employers to pay workers more without increasing inflation. But since the 2008 financial crisis, productivity has lagged with economists not sure exactly what factors are causing the slowdown.