US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse

It's the latest of at least three sexual abuse cases involving employees at FCI Dublin, located 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Oakland.

Earlier this year, former FCI Dublin correctional officer and recycling technician Ross Klinger was arrested on charges he abused his authority and coerced two inmates into sexual activity. According to prosecutors, Klinger, 36, told the inmates that he wanted to marry them and father their children. He also gave them money and gifts, prosecutors said.

In 2019, the prison was sued by an inmate who alleged that a guard sexually abused her and other employees helped to cover up the assault. The prison has denied the allegations.

FCI Dublin opened in 1974 and was converted to an all-female facility in 2012. One of five all-women prisons in the federal system, it currently houses about 750 inmates.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin spent time there for their involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal. Other famous inmates over the years have included publishing heir Patty Hearst and Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss.