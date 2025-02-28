US porn actor visits Afghanistan in a trip unacknowledged by the Taliban

They show a plane from national carrier Ariana on a runway, a tiled ceiling from the Western city of Herat, supermarket items and vehicles. Wright does not appear in the images.

She did not respond to messages from The Associated Press on Friday. Nobody from the Taliban was immediately available for comment.

The Taliban are keen to attract tourists and promote a different side of the country. Foreigners are visiting, encouraged by the drop in violence.

As a U.S. citizen born in Oklahoma City, Wright would need a visa to enter Afghanistan but there are no operational Afghan embassies or consulates in the U.S. The Taliban have control of some 40 diplomatic missions around the world.

The State Department says U.S. citizens should not travel to Afghanistan for any reason due to civil unrest, crime, terrorism, kidnapping and limited health facilities. It also says there is a risk of wrongful detention of U.S. nationals.

Wright has traveled to Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon in recent years.