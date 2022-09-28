US poised to provide $1.1 billion more in aid to Ukraine

The latest package is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds contracts to purchase weapons and equipment. And it brings the total of U.S. aid to Ukraine to nearly $17 billion since the Biden administration took office. Officials provided details of the package on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been made public.

The aid announcement, expected later Wednesday, comes as Russia moves to annex parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine that held Kremlin-orchestrated referendums on living under Moscow's rule. The votes, denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged, underscore that Russia's long-term goal remains taking control of Ukraine.