US Park Police used excessive force against journalists during George Floyd protests, inquiry finds

The confrontation occurred during the June 2020 demonstrations over police brutality and entrenched racial iniquities, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. Floyd's death led to days of sometimes-violent protests across the country, with the D.C. protests centered on Lafayette Park across from the White House.

On June 1, about a half hour before a curfew was set to begin, law enforcement officers abruptly started clearing the area of protestors so that former President Donald Trump could stage a brief photo opportunity in front of St. John's church. The confrontation with Brace and Myers took place amid that push to clear the area for Trump.

The report notes that as members of the Park Police's specialized Civil Disturbance Unit, both officers had received advanced training “which included using a shield and a baton to manage a crowd.” However it also acknowledges that the officers were operating in chaotic circumstances under murky guidelines — noting that “the USPP policy does not determine ‘minimum level of reasonable force,’ nor could we find other legal guidance shedding light on this term.”

Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor said in a statement that she was reviewing the full report and that the matter would be referred to the Office of Professional Responsibility "to recommend any corrective actions, including disciplinary actions, if warranted.”

The report notes that one of the officers has since left the force.