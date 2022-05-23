US, others say APEC walkout aimed at Russia over invasion

“Reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order that underpins an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific region, we strongly urge Russia to immediately cease its use of force and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine.”

Reshetnikov, meantime, said other APEC nations should look at the broad sanctions imposed upon Russia as opportunities for themselves to expand energy, food and other sectors.

“It offers opportunities … including for the economy of Thailand, opportunities for coming to the Russian market and filling in the niches that had been vacated,” he said, Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency reported. “Besides, it is also an opportunity for Russian companies, who are in active search for new markets for their products.”

The two-day meeting closed Sunday without a joint statement due to differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Japan's trade minister Koichi Hagiuda.

“There were big differences when coordinating the wording over Russia among the member economies," Japan's Kyodo news agency reported Hagiuda said at a press conference.

In addition to Russia itself being part of APEC, members China and Vietnam both abstained from the United Nations General Assembly vote in March to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Reshetnikov told reporters after the meetings that 23 of 24 points were agreed upon, which “means APEC is still able to advance the economic agenda” of the group, and blamed those who walked out for the fact that there was no concluding joint statement.

“The only reason we haven’t reached a consensus is an attempt by some economies to politicize the forum,” he said, Russia's TASS news agency reported. “Going forward, we should focus on finding common ground, not on provoking disagreements.”

_____

Grant Peck contributed to this story.