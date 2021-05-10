US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans

In documents posted Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem and Honda has 77 more. Owners complained about a loss of steering control and the cars veering from their intended travel path. Two crashes and two injuries were reported.

The probe covers Accords from the 2013 through 2015 model years. The agency opened the probe after getting a petition from an owner in October of last year. It will investigate how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected, and the safety consequences of the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.