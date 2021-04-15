US opens more distance in worldwide race against coronavirus

Troubling signs were also emerging in the U.S., despite the good news that more than 194 million coronavirus shots have been administered nationwide. The seven-day average of daily shots given hit 2.9 million last week.

New daily infections in the U.S. have increased 11% in the past two weeks. Many U.S. states have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings. But more sick people are being admitted to hospitals in some states, including Michigan, which leads the nation with nearly 8,000 new infections per day.

In suburban Detroit, Dr. Nick Gilpin of Beaumont Health likened a rising crush of coronavirus patients to a “runaway train.” Staff were using tents to handle the flow of people seeking emergency care from Michigan’s largest hospital system, which on Thursday was treating more than 800 patients for COVID-19. That’s up from about 500 two weeks ago.

“Our COVID-19 numbers are climbing higher and faster, and it’s very troubling and alarming to see this,” said John Fox, chief executive of Beaumont Health, which operates eight hospitals.

Coronavirus patients statewide were near record numbers in Michigan, which had 3,960 people with confirmed infections hospitalized Wednesday.

Even though half of U.S. adults are still completely unvaccinated, dwindling demand for coronavirus shots was reported by some hospitals in Alabama and Missouri. Both states already lag the nation overall in vaccinating their populations.

In Alabama, only 37% of adults have received even one vaccine dose. Yet Cullman Regional Medical Center north of Birmingham cited declining appointments in a statement announcing that its vaccine clinic was being moved to an urgent care center. East Alabama Medical Center near Auburn University said it was preparing to wind down its vaccination program in a county where fewer than 18% are fully vaccinated.

“The number of vaccine requests has reached a plateau,” hospital spokesman John Atkinson said in a statement.

Health care officials in Missouri say they are also worried that not enough people are seeking shots. A large federally operated vaccination site in downtown St. Louis is administering less than half its capacity of 3,000 shots per day. In St. Joseph, Missouri, vaccine appointments have slowed, said Dr. David Turner, chief medical officer for Mosaic Life Care.

“As a medical professional, I am concerned,” Turner told the St. Joseph News-Press. “We would like to see more folks getting vaccinated. Even if they had COVID, we still recommend vaccination.”

More than a third of the world’s deaths have occurred in three countries — the United States, Mexico and Brazil, where a total of more than 1.1 million have perished. The virus is claiming about 12,000 lives each day.

The recent decision to suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to preliminary reports of rare blood clots left South Africa without any shots in its battle against an aggressive coronavirus variant. South Africa has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including at least 53,000 deaths, representing more than 30% of all the confirmed cases in Africa’s 54 countries.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health ministry announced that the country administered a national record of more than 738,000 vaccine shots Wednesday, though authorities also warned that hospitals were seeing a dramatic rise in coronavirus patients.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Associated Press writers Ed White in Detroit, Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, and Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas, contributed to this report.

FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, the coffin containing the remains a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 is placed into a niche by cemetery workers and relatives at the Inahuma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, a health worker collects nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, health workers carry a patient into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, marine line wears a deserted look following restrictions in Mumbai, India. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, a woman gets her swab sample taken to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

FILE - In this March 23, 2020 file photo, a victim of the COVID-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

A worker directs a spectator to a next step to enter the arena after taking the person's temperature during the coronavirus pandemic before the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating competition in Osaka, western Japan on April 15, 2021. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk a street in Tokyo on April 15, 2021. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, health workers exchange information as COVID-19 patient Everton Nascimento de Oliveira, 32, lies in an emergency unit bed of a field hospital in Ribeirao Pires, greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, cemetery workers in protective gear walk to the burial of a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Inahuma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo, healthcare workers exit an ambulance carrying a patient suspected of having COVID-19 as they arrive at the HRAN public hospital in Brasilia, Brazil. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres