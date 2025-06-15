US Open a race against daylight on rain-soaked Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Open turned into a sprint through the soggy fairways of Oakmont on Sunday following a downpour that caused a delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes as Sam Burns tried to hold off Adam Scott for his first major.

Heavy rain began to leave large puddles on the lightning-fast greens of Oakmont that caused a stoppage in the final round. Burns was at 2-under par — 2 over for the day — through seven holes, one shot ahead of Scott.