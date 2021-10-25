US official: Russia should send more gas to Europe 'quickly'

Amos Hochstein, Biden's senior adviser for global energy security, said the natural gas crunch in Europe had multiple causes, including strong demand for gas in China. But he said Russia had enough gas to increase sales now rather than wait for European Union and German authorities to give final regulatory approval to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which brings gas across the Baltic Sea directly to Europe and bypasses Poland and Ukraine.

“They can increase upstream production, they should do it, they should do it quickly, and they should supply it through the existing pipelines,” Hochstein told journalists in an online briefing from Washington. “If Russia has the gas to supply Nord Stream 2, as they suggest, that means they have the gas to supply it through the Ukrainian GTS (gas transit system) or other pipelines as well, so they should do that.”