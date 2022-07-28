US offers $10M reward for Russian election interference info

The reward, offered by the department's Rewards for Justice program, seeks information about the Internet Research Agency, Yevgeniy Prigozhin — a wealthy businessman whose ties to Putin earned him the nickname “Putin Chef” — and other entities involved in interfering in the 2016 U.S. election won by Republican Donald Trump.

Prigozhin and 12 other Russians were indicted along with the IRA in 2018 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Russia had coordinated with the Trump campaign to sway the election. The defendants were accused in a huge but hidden social media trolling campaign aimed at sowing discord on hot-button issues and at helping Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.