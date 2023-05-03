X

US Navy: Iran seizes oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran seized a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the second-such capture by Tehran in recent days

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran seized a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the second-such capture by Tehran in recent days, the U.S. Navy said.

The Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Niovi. It said Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the ship.

The Navy published pictures of small Guard vessels surrounding the tanker.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the seizure. Last week, Iran seized an oil tanker carrying crude for Chevron amid wider tensions between Tehran and the U.S. over its nuclear program.

