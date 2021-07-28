US moves to better protect infrastructure from cyber threats

The actions, outlined in an order being signed by President Joe Biden, are an acknowledgment of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of critical industries — a reality made clear by the May hack of the nation's largest pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

But they're also meant to address the “patchwork of sector-specific statutes" that have been adopted piecemeal over time and that leave the government without a uniform or adequate cybersecurity threshold, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters before a formal announcement.