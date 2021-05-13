US mortgage rates fall for 4th week; 30-year dips to 2.94%

The acceleration in prices, which has been building for months, has unsettled financial markets and raised concerns that it could weaken the economic recovery. The government reported this week that a worrisome bout of inflation struck in April, with consumer prices for goods and services surging 0.8% — the largest monthly jump in more than a decade — and the year-over-year increase reaching its fastest rate since 2008.

The report from the Labor Department showed sharply higher prices for everything from food and clothes to housing. A 10% surge in the prices of used cars and trucks, a record jump, accounted for roughly one-third of last month’s overall increases.

The latest bright news came in a government report Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen. The decline — the fourth in the past five weeks — coincides with a raft of states led by Republican governors who have blamed expanded jobless benefits for a slowdown in hiring and are acting to cut off the additional aid.