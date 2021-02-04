US missionary gets 15 years for abuse at Kenyan orphanage

Gregory Dow, 61, of Lancaster, and his family started the Dow Family Children's Home near Boito, Kenya, in 2008 and operated it for about a decade with some funding coming from U.S. churches and faith-based groups. Federal prosecutors say he returned home in 2017 when Kenyan authorities began investigating sexual abuse allegations. The FBI said he abused four girls, including two who were 11 years old when the abuse began. Prosecutors said his wife even took his victims to a medical clinic for birth control implants, enabling his crimes.

Dow pleaded guilty to the four-count indictment last year.