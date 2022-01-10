US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, the Senate sponsor of legislation directing the mint to issue the quarters honoring women, applauded the Mint's selection of Angelou for the first coin.

“This coin will ensure generations of Americans learn about Maya Angelou's books and poetry that spoke to the lived experience of Black women,” she said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the nation's first female Treasury secretary, said, “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country .... I'm very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America's most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”

The Biden administration announced soon after taking office a year ago that it planned to replace Andrew Jackson's portrait on the $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman, a leader in the Underground Railroad. However, since that announcement the administration has provided no further details on its plans.