US military revises account of what happened to 2 SEALs who died trying to board Yemen-bound ship

In the immediate aftermath, U.S. officials had indicated that Ingram had fallen in and that Chambers had jumped in after him. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing review of the mission, said the change is based on new information that has been gathered.

Both Chambers and Ingram were lost at sea, as efforts to find and rescue them were unsuccessful.

In a statement, Naval Special Warfare Command said that an investigation is continuing to gather more information on what happened.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet is conducting an investigation. That probe is expected to examine whether the SEALs were properly equipped and trained for the mission, whether procedures were followed, and any decisions regarding the timing and approval of the raid, including the weather and the state of the seas.

Chambers, 37, of Maryland, enlisted in the Navy in 2012 and graduated from SEAL training in 2014. Ingram, 27, of Texas, enlisted in 2019 and graduated from SEAL training in 2021.

