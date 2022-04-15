US military changes explanation of attack on base in Syria

Instead, it is now believed the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Operation Inherent Resolve command that oversees U.S. military operations against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

The statement said the incident is under investigation but provided no other details. The reference to “deliberate placement” of explosive charges on the base appeared to raise the prospect of infiltration and a lapse of base security.