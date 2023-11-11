US military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea

U.S. European Command says a U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea

Credit: AP

By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.

The command said in a statement that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations. It said the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved.

The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

It wasn't immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

