US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer

CONCACAF qualifiers join Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Ivory Coast, Japan, New Zealand, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Spain in the draw, which will be held in Zurich on April 21. The tournament will be played from July 21 to Aug. 7 in Tokyo, Kashima, Miyagi, Saitama, Sapporo and Yokohama.

Honduras advanced to Tuesday night’s CONCACAF Under-24 Championship, which has no impact on the Olympics.

Qualifying and the Olympics were postponed by a year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and FIFA kept the requirement that players be born Jan. 1, 1997, or later, Olympic men’s soccer had been an under-23 tournament since 1992.

Teams can change their rosters between qualifying and the Olympics, and each nation can use up to three players over the age limit. However, clubs are not required to release players for Olympics or qualifying.

On a 90-degree afternoon with kickoff at 4 p.m. at 5,100 feet, Honduras went ahead a clearance by Justen Glad that followed a free kick. The U.S. defense began to move upfield as Edwin Maldonado recovered the ball and quickly made a long diagonal pass. Denil Maldonado sprinted past the American defense and sent the ball back across the goalmouth with a diving header, and Obregón used his left leg to redirect the ball past Ochoa.

Ochoa will long remember the second goal. Aaron Herrera made a harmless backpass and the goalkeeper, just outside the 6-yard box, hesitated and tried to chip the ball upfield. The ball ricocheted off Palma’s left leg and into the American goal.

United States' players react at the bench during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Edwin Rodriguez, right, protests to referee Ivan Barton, of El Salvador, during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Juan Carlos Obregon, bottom right, falls after scoring his side's opening goal against United States during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Edwin Rodriguez lies on the floor beneath the defensive wall during a free kick by United States during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

United States' Jackson Yueill, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Honduras during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Jose Garcia, center, and United States' Jesus Ferreira argue during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Rigoberto Rivas, center, heads the during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against United States in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano