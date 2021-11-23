US: 'Massive' progress in Ethiopia talks could be outpaced

Feltman said Ethiopia’s prime minister told him he’s confident he can push the Tigray forces back to their home region in the north of the country. “I question that confidence,” said Feltman. The envoy, however, said he was encouraged that Abiy was willing to speak in detail about what a diplomatic process might look like to stop the fighting.

“There’s no sign there would be direct talks on the horizon between the two sides, nor is that necessary,” Feltman added, saying there are “a whole lot of ways to have political processes” including proximity talks.

Pressing issues include access to deliver humanitarian aid to Tigray, which has been under a government blockade since late June, and to a growing number of people in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions where fighting has blocked aid.

Diplomatic efforts also are being led by African Union envoy Olesegun Obasanjo, who has not spoken publicly in recent days about his talks that have included trips to the Tigray capital to meet Tigray leaders.