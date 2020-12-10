US stocks tick lower as pandemic damage to economy piles up

But the tech-heavy Nasdaq was also falling on Thursday. A day earlier, the U.S. government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook, accusing it of abusing its market power. Its shares fell 1.9% in morning trading, making it one of the heaviest weights on the market.

Concerns have been building for a while about the threat of heavier regulation on Big Tech companies, after they’ve swelled to such a massive size. The five largest U.S. stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google’s parent company — alone account for nearly 22% of the S&P 500’s total market value.

In Europe, stock markets were subdued even though the European Central Bank delivered another half-trillion of euros ($600 billion) in stimulus for the economy. Coronavirus counts are also spiraling higher on the continent, and its central bank is promising to buy more bonds to push the economy along. Germany's DAX lost 0.8%, and France's CAC 40 fell 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London edged up by 0.1%.

In Asia, markets made modest moves. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.3%. Stocks in Shanghai were virtually unchanged.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.92% from 0.93% late Wednesday .A government report released Thursday morning showed that inflation was slightly stronger last month than economists expected, though it still remains modest.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus stand in front of a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Stocks were mostly lower Thursday in Asia after weakness in technology companies’ shares led an overnight decline on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

