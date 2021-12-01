US manufacturing activity continues growth in November

Sub-categories of new orders, production and employment all grew at a faster pace in November, though many respondents commented that they are still struggling to hire, despite some modest progress over the past three months. ISM's report said that 86% of the employment comments related to hiring, with 51% of those respondents saying they are struggling to fill positions, an increase from October.

Businesses are also struggling to keep their inventories stocked due to elevated demand. ISM's customer's inventories index registered a reading of 25.1 in November, the 62nd straight month that it's been what is considered too low. While it's not good for stores to have sparse or empty shelves, it will likely spur more production ahead to remedy that situation, the ISM report said.