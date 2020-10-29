US long-term mortgage rates flat this week; 30-year at 2.81%

Home loan rates have declined through the year amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan edged up 2.81% from 2.80% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.78% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.32% from 2.33%.