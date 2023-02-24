US judge won't block huge lithium mine on Nevada-Oregon line

She said she denied the latest request because she concluded the plaintiffs were unlikely to prevail on an appeal challenging her Feb. 6 ruling that found the U.S. Bureau of Land Management complied with federal law — with one possible exception — when it approved the mining plans in January 2021.

Du said in Friday's 11-page ruling that she understood when she issued her original decision earlier this month that it meant “Lithium Nevada could start construction on the project, and thus disrupt the sagebrush ecosystem within the project area.”

“The court indeed expects that Lithium Nevada unfortunately will soon begin ripping out sage brush that will not grow back for a very long time,” she wrote.

But “plaintiffs have failed to make a clear showing of entitlement to the extraordinary remedy of an injunction pending appeal,” she said.