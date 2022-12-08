journal-news logo
X

US jobless claims up modestly last week

Nation & World
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy.

Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.

Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and combined with other employment data, show that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment. That's despite an economy some see in danger of tipping into a recession due to the aggressive actions of the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy by raising interest rates.

In Other News
1
Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
2
Harry-Meghan doc offers sweeping indictment of tabloid press
3
A look at Brittney Griner's career on, off basketball court
4
Wall Street points higher ahead of jobs and inflation data
5
2022 was year the horror of war returned to Europe
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top