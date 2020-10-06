US job postings edge lower, to 6.49 million

In August, 2.79 million workers quit their jobs, down from 2.93 million in July figure.

The number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs had been viewed as a signal about how comfortable people are in leaving a job to find a better one, but it may suggest something else now. With the job market still weak, economists believe some people are quitting to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19, or to take care of children who can't go back to school due to related lockdowns.

“More people quitting their jobs used to be seen as a sign of confidence in the economy that there was plenty of work out there, but this recession seems to have confused the meaning of this,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG, a global financial group. “There are not nearly enough openings around to take up the Americans without paychecks this recession.”

So far, the economy has gained back about half of the 22 million jobs lost in March and April.