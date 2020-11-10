US job openings rise slightly in September, hiring slips

Job postings rose to to 6.44 million in September, up from 6.35 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Employers hired 5.87 million workers, down from 5.95 million in September. Firings and layoffs dropped to 1.33 million in September from 1.53 million in August — even though the federal government dismissed thousands of temporary Census workers.

The U.S. labor market has rebounded gradually from last spring economic shutdown. The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 638,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dropped sharply to 6.9%, from 7.9% in September.