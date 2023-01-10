US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa

But, U.S. officials said the 12th Marine Regiment currently on Okinawa will transform into a smaller, more rapidly mobile unit — the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment. The new regiment is designed to be better able and equipped to fight an adversary and defend the U.S. and its allies in the region. U.S. officials said the decision will not increase the number of Marines on the island.

Instead, the change is part of a broader shift being made across the Marine Corps, as the commandant, Gen. David Berger, aims to make the service better able to operate and fight in contested areas, particularly within striking range of an enemy. That element is critical in the Indo-Pacific, where thousands of U.S. and allied forces are easily within missile — or even rocket — range of both China and North Korea.

One Marine littoral regiment has already been set up in Hawaii, the second would be in Okinawa and another is planned later this decade, with a possible location being Guam, according to officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not publicly announced.

Details are still being worked out, but a littoral regiment is made up of roughly 2,000 Marines, and includes a combat team with an anti-ship missile battery, a logistics battalion and an air defense battalion. The current Marine regiment on Okinawa that it would essentially replace includes about 3,400 Marines and sailors. The overall number of Marines on Okinawa would remain about the same, officials said.

Asked about specific announcements, Ryder would only say that the meeting will provide an opportunity for talks on how to modernize the alliance and maintain a stable and secure Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to Pentagon reporters, Ryder also noted U.S. concerns over Chinese military activity in the region, including a recent incident when a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force plane over the South China Sea.

“In terms of Chinese behavior, as evidenced most recently by the PRC air intercept, it is concerning when you see these types of provocative actions taking place in sensitive areas,” said Ryder. “And so, again, our focus from the United States standpoint is working with our allies and our partners in the region like Japan, to ensure a free and open Indo Pacific and to ensure that security and stability continue to be present throughout the region.”