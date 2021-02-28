U.S. is 'gravely concerned' by reports of abuses in Ethiopia

Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian forces against residents of the country's northwestern region of Tigray were detailed in reports by The Associated Press and by Amnesty International. Ethiopia's central government and regional officials in Tigray both believe that each other's governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.

“We strongly condemn the killings, forced removals and displacements, sexual assaults, and other extremely serious human rights violations and abuses by several parties that multiple organizations have reported in Tigray. We are also deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian crisis,” said Blinken in a statement issued Saturday.