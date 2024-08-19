US intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hack of Trump's presidential campaign

The U.S. intelligence community says Iran is to blame for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials said Monday that Iran is responsible for the hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. It was the first U.S. government attribution of responsibility for a cyber intrusion that the Republican nominee had previously linked to Tehran.

The FBI and other federal agencies said Iran perceived this year's presidential election to be particularly consequential and was determined through the hacking operation and other activities to interfere in American politics and “to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions.”

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting Presidential campaigns,” said a joint statement from the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The statement said the Iranian hackers have “sought access to individuals with direct access to the Presidential campaigns of both political parties.” The FBI has been investigating attempts to gain access to Democrat Kamala Harris' campaign.

In Other News
1
Democrats will honor Biden while pivoting to Harris on first day of...
2
Democrats, others seek to toss Kennedy off November ballot in Georgia...
3
Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible...
4
Bus vendor cancellations create chaos as school opens in St. Louis
5
Floods from 'training thunderstorms' lead to dramatic rescues and 2...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top