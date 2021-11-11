US Indo-Pacific Command chief in Japan, reaffirms commitment

Britain and France, as well as some other European nations, have also shifted their attention to the region and recently conducted joint military exercises. Some of these countries are also participating in the United Nations Security Council's surveillance mission in the regional seas to monitor illegal North Korean maritime activities.

Aquilino's trip follows recent visits by top navy officials from Britain and Germany.

Kishida told Aquilino he wants to further promote cooperation with the United States in the region "for the stability of the region and the international community."

Earlier Thursday, Aquilino met with Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and the two discussed recent developments related to North Korea's missile and nuclear development.

China, which claims most of the disputed South China Sea as well as Japanese-held islands in the East China Sea, has defended its growing maritime activities and says it has the right to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.

Japanese officials say Chinese vessels routinely violate Japanese territorial waters around the islands in the East China Sea, sometimes threatening fishing boats.

Caption Adm. John Aquilino, left, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Khis official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Issei Kato Credit: Issei Kato

