US stocks edge higher; Netflix plunges on sub losses

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.88% from 2.91%.

Investors continue focusing on the latest round of corporate earnings as they try to determine how companies are dealing with rising inflation and cost pressures. Railroad operator CSX, electric vehicle maker Tesla and United Airlines will report their results later Wednesday. American Airlines and Union Pacific will report results on Thursday.

Inflation has been putting increasing pressure on a wide range of industries and increasingly squeezing consumers. Rising prices have prompted the Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates in order to help temper inflation’s impact. The Fed has already announced a quarter-percentage point rate hike and Wall Street expects a half-percentage rate hike at its next meeting in two weeks.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict has only added to the worries about rising inflation crimping economic growth. The conflict has pushed energy and commodity prices higher.

U.S. crude were mostly stable on Wednesday, but are up 36% for the year and have been pushing gasoline prices higher. Wheat prices are up 40% for the year and that has the potential to increase prices for a wide range of food products globally.

Stocks have mostly struggled this year because of the confluence of concerns. Meanwhile virus lockdowns in China are easing. Authorities in Shanghai allowed 4 million people to leave their homes, but the lockdowns have left the Chinese economy damaged.