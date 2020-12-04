US imposes visa restrictions on more Chinese citizens

Chinese citizens would be denied a visa to enter the United States if they have taken part in United Front efforts using violence, threats or other means of pressure against overseas Chinese communities, academics or civil society groups in the U.S. or elsewhere to advance the “CCP’s authoritarian narratives and policy preferences,” the State Department said in a separate statement on the measure.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people would potentially be covered by the new restrictions.

The move comes the same week that the U.S. announced plans to place new time limits on visas for members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, cutting the time that the travel documents are valid from 10 years to one month.

China responded to those restrictions by accusing the U.S. government of “an escalation of political suppression." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Thursday that the travel restrictions were “totally inconsistent with the U.S.’s own interests” and would damage America’s global image.