US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini's death

Amini remains a potent symbol in protests that have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement protests drew millions to the streets.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country of 80 million people, with young women marching in the streets and publicly exposing and cutting off their hair. The government has responded with a fierce crackdown, blaming the protests on foreign interference.

Rights groups say that since the protests, security forces have killed over 200 people, including children.

“Forty days after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, Iranians continue to bravely protest in the face of brutal suppression and disruption of internet access,” said Brian Nelson, the treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. He said the sanctions are "part of our commitment to hold all levels of the Iranian government accountable for its repression.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of Iran at: https://apnews.com/hub/iran