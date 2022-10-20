US home sales fell in September for eighth straight month

Higher mortgage rates reduce homebuyers’ purchasing power, resulting in fewer people being able to afford to buy a home.

“Home sales are at a 10-year low condition because of these rising rates,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply along with the 10-year Treasury yield, which has been climbing amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates in its bid to bring down inflation. The 10-year yield reached its highest level since June 2008 this week.

Surging home loan rates don’t just make homes less affordable, they also discourage homeowners who locked in an ultra-low rate the last couple of years from buying a new home. That, in turn, can limit the number of homes that are available for sale.

Some 1.25 million homes were on the market by the end of September, down 2.3% from August and 0.8% versus September last year, NAR said.

On average, homes sold in just 19 days of hitting the market last month, up from 16 days in August. Before the pandemic, homes typically sold more than 30 days after being listed for sale.

At the current sales pace, the level of for-sale properties amounts to a 3.2-month supply, Yun said. That’s unchanged from August. In a more balanced market between buyers and sellers there is a 5- to 6-month supply.