US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month

Existing home sales fell 7.7% last month from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That’s lower than what economists had expected, according to FactSet.

Sales plunged 35.4% from November last year. Excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020 at the start of the pandemic, sales are now at the slowest annual pace since October 2010, when the housing market was mired in a deep slump following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.