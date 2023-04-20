US home sales fell in March in tepid homebuying season start

Existing home sales fell 2.4% last month from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.44 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's below the 4.5 million home sales economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales were down 22% compared with March last year.

The national median home price slipped 0.9% from March last year to $375,700, the NAR said. That's the biggest annual median home price drop since January 2012.