US home prices surged in August at near-record pace

“The slowing acceleration in home prices suggests that buyer fatigue is setting in, particularly among higher-priced homes,” said Selma Hepp, CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist.

Mortgage rates rose to 3.1% last week, the highest since April, according to mortgage-buyer Freddie Mac.

That increase likely pushed more people to look for and buy homes, before rates move even higher. Sales of existing homes jumped 7% in September.

Potential buyers still have relatively few homes to choose from, with just 1.27 million houses on the market in September, down 13% in the past year. That's pushed many buyers to move quickly.

Homes are typically selling within 17 days of hitting the market, according to the National Association of Realtors, and 86% of homes sold in September were on the market for fewer than 30 days.