US home construction declines 1.6% in September

Apartment construction fell 5.1% from August to September, while single family home construction was flat from the previous month at 1.1 million units.

Construction activity by region saw declines of 27.3% in the Northeast and 6.3% in the South. The West made the biggest gain, with starts up 19.3% over August, while the Midwest came in 6.9% higher.

“The story has been unchanged this year from one month to the next,” said Stephen Stanley, an economist with Amherst Pierpont. “Builders are doing all that they can, but it is not enough to keep up with the burst in demand created by the pandemic.”

A monthly survey of builder sentiment by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed sentiment improved to 80 in October from a reading of 76 in September. The index hit a record reading of 90 last November.