US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions

The property of Usmanov and the others will be blocked from use in the United States and by, Americans. His assets include his superyacht, one of the world’s largest, that was just seized by Germany. Usmanov’s private jet, one of Russia’s largest privately owned aircraft, is also covered by the sanctions.

Others targeted on Thursday include Nikolai Tokarev, a Transneft oil executive, Arkady Rotenberg, co-owner of the largest construction company for gas pipelines and electrical power supply lines in Russia; Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB agent who has long been close to Putin; Igor Shuvalov, a former first deputy prime minister and chairman of State Development Corp., and Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with close ties to Putin.

Prigozhin, who is known as “Putin's chef,” was among those charged in 2018 by the U.S. government as being part of a wide-ranging effort to sway political opinion in America during the 2016 presidential election.

According to the indictment then, Prigozhin and his companies provided significant funding to the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based group accused of using bogus social media postings and advertisements fraudulently purchased in the name of Americans to influence the White House race.

Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Thursday that the Biden administration would continue to target Russian elites as it builds sanctions against the country. He said elites are already "attempting to get their money out of Russia, because the Russian economy is shrinking.”

“We’re going to make it hard for them to use the assets going forward," Adeyemo said at an event hosted by The Washington Post. He added, “Our goal then is to find that money and to freeze that money and to seize it.”

Biden had thus far been reluctant to hit the Russia energy sector with sanctions out of concern that it would hurt the U.S. and its allies as well as the Russians.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We don’t have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy,.”

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed reporting.

Caption A man walks past a closed 're:Store', an Apple reseller shop at a shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Apple announced that it would stopped selling its iPhone and other popular products in Russia along with limiting services like Apple Pay as part of a larger corporate backlash to protest the invasion. Dozens of foreign and international companies have pulled their business out of Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Caption President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky