US hits Hezbollah accountants with terrorism sanctions

The Treasury Department announced it would also impose sanctions on a third person for assisting Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated “foreign terrorist organization,” with weapons acquisitions.

The penalties target Adel Mohamad Mansour, executive director of Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan group, which has been previously sanctioned by the U.S., as well as another company he is involved with, Al-Khobara for Accounting, Auditing, and Studies.