US has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in a detailed information request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency's website.

The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports it has received about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries, deaths and property damage claims. It also asks whether the company's “Full Self Driving” and automatic emergency braking systems were active at the time of any incident.