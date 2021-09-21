US govt to probe Zoom's $14.7B Five9 deal for natsec risks

The company said in a late August regulatory filing that it is cooperating with ongoing investigations by prosecutors in New York and California, who last summer had sent subpoenas that asked about interactions with the Chinese government, among other things.

Zoom last year drew attention for blocking online meetings related to Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and temporarily suspending the accounts of three U.S. or Hong Kong-based activists at the request of the Chinese government. The company then said it would no longer "allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China."

Tensions in recent years have increased between Washington and Beijing, with disputes over trade, technology, cybersecurity and human rights. The U.S. government has taken a tougher stance on Chinese investment, with more scrutiny of deals.

Zoom has said that buying San Ramon, California-based Five9 will accelerate its growth and give it access to more business clients. Zoom Video Communications Inc. went public in early 2019, before the pandemic made the company a household name with the shift to online school and work.