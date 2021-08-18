US, Germany hold memorial for soldiers killed in 1971 crash

The accident over Pegnitz, a town about 45 kilometers (28 miles) northeast of Nuremberg, occurred during a training flight close to what was then the Iron Curtain between West Germany and the Warsaw Pact nations of East Germany and Czechoslovakia.

Among the victims was Pfc. Samuel M. Cherry. His father, Walter Lorain Cherry, founded an eponymous company that makes computer keyboards and is now based close to the crash site.